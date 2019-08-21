10th horse dies at Golden Gate Fields

BERKELEY (KRON) – Viewer video sent to KRON4 News shows a 10th horse that died in front of a crowd of spectators at Golden Gate Fields this year.

The three-year-old horse once known as Mr. Frank is seen on video trailing the other thoroughbreds towards the end of a race at Golden Gate Fields on Sunday.

Minutes after this video, Mr. Frank fell to the ground and died in front of a crowd of people.

Laura Johnson was there with her friends and said this was her first time seeing a horse die.

Those at Golden Gate Fields acknowledge that it was a very tough day.

They believe Mr. Frank had a cardiac event, possibly a heart attack.

In the first half of the year, 9 horses died training or racing at Golden Gate Fields, 30 at Santa Anita – both tracks have the same owner.

Changes have recently been made – no race-day medications, limited use of whips, a world-renowned trainer banned, and a new safety rail – but Sunday, the three-year-old horse still died.

Those with Golden Gate Fields do say that horses there receive some of the best care around.

Mr. Frank had several examinations before the race, and there were no red flags.

Laura says that doesn’t matter; she’s concerned about the animals and the kids who might witness this in the future.

So far this year we’ve seen 40 horse deaths statewide.

