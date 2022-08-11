PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd.

The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, along with “large” amounts of methamphetamine and heroin. Several businesses were stolen from, but police did not specify which ones. At the plaza, shops include Target, Burlington and Mancini’s Sleepworld.

Photos posted by Pittsburg PD show a handgun was recovered and at least 15 bullets. The crystal meth seized was kept in a Hefty sandwich bag.

In the comments section of the Facebook post, Pittsburg police said “a lot” of merchandise was recovered.

Pittsburg PD did not release any other information about the 11 suspects arrested. No other details were provided.

Century Plaza Shopping Center is located right off Highway 4. It is in the area of Maya Pittsburg Cinemas, Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out and near Costco.