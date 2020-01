SUNNYVALE (KRON) – Burglars broke into nearly a dozen cars in Sunnyvale overnight.

Eleven cars were broken into late Tuesday after 11 p.m. in the area near the Parkwood apartment complex and De Anza Park.

Passenger side windows of multiple cars can be seen shattered, and some glove compartments rummaged through.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

