UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Eleven people were displaced after a fire broke out at a house Friday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department (ACFD) announced on Twitter. The one-alarm fire happened at a one-story home on Edith Way.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had extended to multiple rooms. As of Friday night, it is unknown what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported. ACFD said 21 firefighters were at the scene, and the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of the first alarm.

ACFD first tweeted about the incident at 7:46 p.m. No other information was immediately available.