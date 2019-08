11 injured in ‘chain reaction’ crash involving big rig, 21 cars on Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz

Officials say at least 19 cars and a big rig are involved a massive collision on Hwy 1 and Ocean Street in Santa Cruz Tuesday morning.

Officials say 11 people are injured. Three are in critical condition.

11 injured, 3 critical, 21 vehicle’s rear ended by out of control big rig on #NorthboundHighwayOne in #SantaCruz. CHP says brakes went out on big rig. pic.twitter.com/agrWamF9fz— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) November 13, 2018

CHP Santa Cruz says NB Hwy 1 near River has reopened.

Watch the above video to see Rob Fladeboe’s full report.

Traffic Alert! 🚨 Multi vehicle accident northbound Highway 1 near River Street. Northbound Highway 1 closed.— CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) November 13, 2018

Check back for updates.

