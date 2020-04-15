11 residents at Alameda County nursing facility die from COVID-19, per health officials

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – The Alameda County Public Health Department announced on Tuesday that 11 residents at the Gateway Care and Rehab Center in Hayward have died due to coronavirus.

Health officials say 40 other residents and 25 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Over at East Bay Post-Acute Healthcare Center in Castro Valley, health officials say 45 people total have been impacted: 23 staff and 22 residents tested positive, and one resident has died.

The health department released this statement on Tuesday:

“We express our deepest sympathies for the families impacted by this situation. We understand the public’s ongoing interest in case numbers and we report these facilities’ numbers daily. This is dependent on the facility confirming case numbers daily. We cannot confirm an individual’s identity without written consent by the resident or their legal representative as required under federal privacy law.“

No other details have been released at this time.

