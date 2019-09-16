Father jailed for son’s boating death in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – An 11-year-old boy died and another child was hurt after the two were ejected from a boat in the San Francisco Bay Sunday and then hit by the vessel.

According to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 7 p.m. in the Bay near Angel Island.

Authorities said the two children were ejected from the private vessel and went into the water.

During the recovery, the two children were hit by the boat.

They were then pulled aboard and transported to the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon, authorities said.

The 11-year-old boy died at the yacht club as a result of severe traumatic injuries.

The second child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The boy’s father was arrested and is being held on $1 million bail.

Police in Tiburon say 57-year-old Javier Burillo was arrested on suspicious of vehicular manslaughter with a vessel, willful harm or injury to a child and operating a boat while under the influence.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week, and the cause and manner of death will be pending toxicology results and the results of an investigation by several agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard and Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were immediately available.

