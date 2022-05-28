GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — An 11-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday afternoon in Gilroy, police announced in a Nixle alert sent out at 6:15 p.m. Leo Barradas ran away from the 7200 block of Dowdy Street.

He is approximately 4 feet tall with black hair, brown eyes, light gray shirt, gray pants, and black Crocs. Police said the boy was last seen in the Dowdy Street area at around 3 p.m.

The reported area where Leo was last seen is near Glen View Elementary School and Gateway School. If you locate Leo, please call the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350.