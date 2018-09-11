Bay Area

11-year-old Fremont boy found safe following going missing after school

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 05:25 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 05:39 PM PDT

FREMONT (KRON) - An 11-year-old Fremont boy who had gone missing after school on Monday has been found safe, police said.

Police got a report at around 4:25 p.m. that Nicolo Ely went missing in the Cabrillo area. He was supposed to walk from Patterson Elementary School, located at 35521 Cabrillo Drive, to the McDonald's on Thornton Ave.

Ely was supposed to get there by 3:30 p.m.

He had not arrived.

Ely has been reunited with his parents.

