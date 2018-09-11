Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FREMONT (KRON) - An 11-year-old Fremont boy who had gone missing after school on Monday has been found safe, police said.

Police got a report at around 4:25 p.m. that Nicolo Ely went missing in the Cabrillo area. He was supposed to walk from Patterson Elementary School, located at 35521 Cabrillo Drive, to the McDonald's on Thornton Ave.

Ely was supposed to get there by 3:30 p.m.

He had not arrived.

Ely has been reunited with his parents.

