11-year-old Fremont boy found safe following going missing after school
FREMONT (KRON) - An 11-year-old Fremont boy who had gone missing after school on Monday has been found safe, police said.
Police got a report at around 4:25 p.m. that Nicolo Ely went missing in the Cabrillo area. He was supposed to walk from Patterson Elementary School, located at 35521 Cabrillo Drive, to the McDonald's on Thornton Ave.
Ely was supposed to get there by 3:30 p.m.
He had not arrived.
Ely has been reunited with his parents.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
- DASHCAM VIDEO SHOWS MUNI BUS CRASH
- SAY GOODBYE TO SUBWAY'S FIVE DOLLAR FOOTLONG
- APPLE RECALLS DEFECTIVE IPHONE 8, OFFERS FREE REPAIR
- CA BILL THAT ALLOWS 4 AM LAST CALL FOR ALCOHOL PASSES
- MAN BUYS SLIM FOR DOG, LOTTERY TICKET, WINS $10M