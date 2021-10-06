11-year-old, other teens accused of East Bay crime spree

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A group of teens and pre-teens have been detained in connection with a crime spree in the East Bay.

The illegal activity involved a car-jacking in Oakland and a laptop theft in Berkeley.

The group was caught Tuesday after crashing the stolen car.

Police say an 11-year-old was among the five teens and preteens detained after the crimes.

Police also say a man sitting on a bench was also hurt by the group who tried to take off in the stolen car.

A Peet’s Coffee shop on Fourth Street in West Berkeley was the scene of laptop theft that later turned into a chase for a stolen car full of juveniles.

Investigators say this all started just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses were able to help identify the Toyota Camry which was spotted by police in another part of the city and then chased to University and San Pablo Avenues.

The ages of those detained were shocking to some local parents.

The 11 to 15-year-olds are also accused of striking a man who was sitting on this bench as they tried to evade police.

The unknown victim was taken to the hospital.

Investigators later determined the car was taken at gunpoint from a man in Oakland on Monday and one of the suspected car-jackers was the 11 year old.

Y’Anad Burrell is the CEO of Youth Uprising in East Oakland — The organization focuses on helping young people in the community by providing a neighborhood hub and activities.

Burrell believes this criminal behavior is a result of a lack of resources and safe spaces in the East Bay.