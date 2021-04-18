115th anniversary: Remembering 1906 San Francisco earthquake

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Today marks 115 years since the massive 1906 earthquake that devastated San Francisco.

Despite being in a pandemic, people in San Francisco are still remembering the damage left behind from the tragic event.

Today’s ceremony was scaled back. A small group gathered at Lotta’s Fountain.

Mayor London Breed honored the people who helped rebuild San Francisco after the natural disaster.

There was a moment of silence at 5:11 a.m. this morning.

It’s the exact time the large earthquake struck in 1906 and could be felt across the Bay Area

Fire engines sounded off their sirens to break the silence.

People then moved to Dolores Park to spray paint a fire hydrant.

That golden hydrant, located on 20th and church street, was found to be working during the earthquake and eventually saved the lives of many.

After the 7.9 earthquake, a fire also broke out.

250,000 people were homeless, 100,000 left town and more than 3,000 died.

The strong shocks lasted for about a minute, and records show the earthquake could be felt from southern Oregon to as far as central Nevada.