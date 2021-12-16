$11M Superlotto Plus Ticket sold at San Jose 7-Eleven store

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A lucky lottery player in San Jose is waking up $11 million dollars richer.

According to the California Lottery, one lucky lottery player purchased a SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $11 million from a 7-Eleven Store located at 4270 Senter Road in San Jose.

The Supperlotto Plus winning numbers in Wednesday night’s draw were 5,8,9,19,39 and Mega number 9.

If the winner opts to cash in the lotto ticket — it will be worth an estimated $7.9 million before taxes.

According to the lottery, the owner of the 7-Eleven store is also eligible to receive a bonus of one-half of 1% or in this case — $55,000.

The next SuperLotto Plus draw is on Saturday — currently worth $7 million