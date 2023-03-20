PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The Petaluma Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint at two locations last Friday and arrested several people including four DUI suspects as a result, according to PPD.

Checkpoint locations are evaluated based on where the potential is to have the largest impact, officials said. Friday’s checkpoints were located on East Washington Street between Parkland Way and Executive Drive between 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Petaluma Boulevard South near Highway 101 between 11:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.

At the East Washington Street location, officers screened a total of 235 vehicles, arrested one DUI suspect, one person on an outstanding warrant and cited or arrested four drivers for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended or revoked, according to PPD.

At the Petaluma Boulevard location, officers screened 89 vehicles, arrested three DUI suspects and cited or arrested two drivers for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended or revoked, PPD officials said.

Suspects caught driving under the influence face an average of $13,500 to $20,000 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.