(KRON) — Nine adults and three juveniles were arrested in a large-scale sweep to apprehend violent gang members, the San Jose Police Department announced Thursday. The apprehension effort was conducted between May 23 and June 15. Suspects were arrested for crimes that included attempted murder, armed robbery, assault, possession of firearms and narcotics.

Officers with the SJPD Gang Investigations Unit, SJPD’s Gun & Hazardous Offender Suppression Team, and SJPD Special Operations personnel executed multiple search warrants in San Jose and one in Palo Alto. The 12 suspects were arrested for warrants and other on-view offenses, police said.

Photos: San Jose Police Department

Searches at the residences where warrants were served yielded firearms, ammunition, gang indicia, narcotics and evidence of crimes, police said.

The nine adults were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. The juveniles were booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.