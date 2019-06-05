12 days into New Haven teachers strike, still no agreement reached

Teachers in Union City will be back on the picket lines on Wednesday with their strike now entering its 12th day.

Teachers and the New Haven Unified School District will meet at the bargaining table again today.

On Tuesday, the teachers association and the district met for more than 11 hours to discuss teacher salaries.

They say that while progress continues to be made, no agreement has been reached.

