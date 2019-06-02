Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

12 displaced, 2 injured after fire in Oakland apartment complex

Bay Area

by: KRON4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A fire ripped through an Oakland apartment complex on Saturday night leaving 12 people without a home, according to fire officials.

Firefighters received a report of the fire around 11:11 p.m. at 1800 E. 24th Street. 

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within about 40 minutes. 

Authorities believe the fire started as a cooking fire. 

Two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their non-life threatening injuries. 

Officials say two dogs and a cat were also displaced. 

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More Top Stories