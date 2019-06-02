12 displaced, 2 injured after fire in Oakland apartment complex

A fire ripped through an Oakland apartment complex on Saturday night leaving 12 people without a home, according to fire officials.
Firefighters received a report of the fire around 11:11 p.m. at 1800 E. 24th Street.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire within about 40 minutes.
Authorities believe the fire started as a cooking fire.
Two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say two dogs and a cat were also displaced.
