12 displaced, 2 injured after fire in Oakland apartment complex

A fire ripped through an Oakland apartment complex on Saturday night leaving 12 people without a home, according to fire officials.

Firefighters received a report of the fire around 11:11 p.m. at 1800 E. 24th Street.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within about 40 minutes.

Authorities believe the fire started as a cooking fire.

Two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say two dogs and a cat were also displaced.

