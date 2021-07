OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – “12 hours of nonstop chaos in the city,” Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Monday addressed the deadly 4th of July shootings in Oakland.

Armstrong said the department responded to 7 shootings from 6:30 p.m. Sunday until 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers and resources were strapped between homicides, fires, and a massive sideshow.

Most gunfire was “celebratory,” according to Armstrong.