12 people, 1 dog without home after fire in Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A fire in Hunters Point early Sunday morning has left 12 people and a dog without a home, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The fire started just after 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of Innes Avenue.

Authorities arrived on the scene to find a blaze at a three-story building that had spread to another building.

Around 5 a.m., fire crews reported that the fire had been contained.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting those residents forced from their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

