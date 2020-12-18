12 residents, 9 staff members test positive for COVID at Bay Area nursing home

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Several residents and staff members at a South Bay nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Twelve residents and nine staff members contracted the virus at the Sunnyvale Post-Acute Center, according to Administrator Kelly Dung Dao.

Among the nine staff members who tested positive for the virus, two have recovered and the other seven are self-isolating.

No one else has tested positive at the facility or is experiencing symptoms, officials say.

“We are testing regularly and coordinating efforts with County Health & Human Services and the California Department of Public Health,” officials from the facility say.

The nursing home has enacted additional safety protocols to prevent further spread. The additional protocols and practices include, but are not limited to: