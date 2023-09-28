(KRON) — A 12-year-old student was arrested for bringing in a knife to Slater Middle School on Thursday, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced on Facebook. Around 11:30 a.m., police responded to a report of the boy being detained for having a switchblade knife on campus.

An investigation revealed the student was involved in an argument with another group of students in a classroom, SRPD said. The altercation ended, but the student was taken to the school’s front office.

School staff went through the student’s belongings and discovered the knife. The student was arrested and later released on a citation to his parents for “possession of a dangerous weapon onto school grounds.”

No injuries were reported from the incident, according to police. The student’s identity was not released because he is a minor.

That same morning in Santa Rosa, a Montgomery High School student was assaulted and robbed while walking home from campus. SRPD believe the incident, which victimzed a 15-year-old student, was gang-related.