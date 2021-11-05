12-year-old arrested for making school shooting threat

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – Pinole police have determined that a 12-year-old made a shooting threat against a middle school this week.

School staff alerted authorities to an email on November 1 that indicated there would be a shooting on the campus of Pinole Middle School on November 2.

With the help of school officials, officers identified a suspected student and were able to interview them. The student confessed to making the threat.

The student was cited for threatening violence to another person that will result in death or great bodily injury to occur upon the grounds of a school and was released to the custody of a parent. The department is working with the parents to provide resources to the student and family.