(KRON) — A 12-year-old bicyclist in Brentwood was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday, the Brentwood Police Department said in a press release. The boy was hit at around 5:33 p.m. on O’Hara Avenue at Lone Tree Way.

The victim, a boy who is a Brentwood resident, was riding his bicycle northbound on O’Hara and the vehicle was traveling westbound on Lone Tree Way when the collision happened. The minor was airlifted to the hospital where he is expected to survive, Brentwood police said.

The westbound lanes of Lone Tree Way were shut down for approximately 30 minutes and have since reopened. Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the collision.

Police did not say whether or not the driver remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.