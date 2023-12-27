(KRON) — A 12-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Friday before Christmas in Antioch has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. Rabb Arsenio, 12, was one of two brothers who died in the collision.

Arsenio was in a blue vehicle along with his brother, Amahjè Emenike, 13, when a black SUV collided with them on G and West 6th streets. After the initial crash, the SUV collided with a fire hydrant, and the vehicle’s occupants fled the scene on foot, according to the Antioch Police Department.

The two children, 12-year-old Arsenio and 13-year-old Emenike, were transported to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

13-year-old Amahjè Emenike, brother of 12-year-old Rabb Arsenio, courtesy of family.

Police said speed and reckless driving were factors in the crash.

Authorities are still seeking a suspect in the fatal crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.