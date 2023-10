(KRON) — A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing, the Santa Rosa Police Department said Friday afternoon. Michael Cruz was last seen at 4 p.m. on Thursday near the downtown mall on Santa Rosa Plaza.

Michael is described to be 5-foot-3, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, faded jeans and black sneakers, police said.

If you have information about Michael’s location, contact SRPD at 707-528-5222.