(KRON) — A 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday at his Hayward home is now missing, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Randy Yanez was last seen in the 19000 block of Camden Avenue around 3:30 p.m. He has brown eyes and brown hair. According to police, he is described to have an “Edgar” style haircut.

Randy is 5-foot-4 and weighs around 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

Police say Randy may have headed to the San Francisco area. He is familiar with public transportation and had his cell phone with him at the time he was last seen.

Anyone who has information about Randy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at 510-667-7721.