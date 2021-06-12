12-year-old Oakland boy shot during attempted theft of catalytic converter

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Oakland after his father tried to stop thieves from stealing a catalytic converter from the family’s car.

The seventh grader, who has not been identified, said his father tried to frighten the two men by throwing a rock and chair at them.

One of the suspects fired several shots through the fence, striking the boy in the foot.

Theft of the catalytic converters is on the rise nationwide because the device contain precious metals that are valuable on the black market.