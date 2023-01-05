Image of Tania Bernubez from the Oakland Police Department.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Tania Bernubez is considered at-risk due to her age. She was last seen around midnight Thursday in the 9800 block of Holly Street.

Police described Bernubez as a Hispanic female, standing 5-feet 2-inches and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing white-and-blue shoes at the time she went missing.

Anyone who sees Bernubez or knows where she might be is asked to call OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

