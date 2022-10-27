Image of Lavon Williams from the Pinole Police Department.

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police said Lavon Williams was last seen walking west on San Pablo Ave. near China House, located at 1971 San Pablo Avenue. PPD did not specify when Lavon was last seen.

Lavon may have been heading to his grandmother’s house in San Francisco, police said. He does not have a cell phone and it is unknown whether he knows how to use public transportation.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, light blue skinny jeans and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at (510) 724-1111.