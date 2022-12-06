Image of missing boy Donovan from the Palo Alto Police Department.

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of Quarry Road.

Donovan stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with no markings or logos when he went missing.

PAPD said Donovan may have boarded a bus in the area. He does not have a cellphone with him.

Anyone who sees Donovan is asked to call PAPD at (650) 329-2413 and keep an eye on him until an officer arrives.