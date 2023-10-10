(KRON) — A 12-year-old San Mateo boy was arrested in connection with a stabbing at a local park on Monday night, the San Mateo Police Department said.

SMPD received a call Monday night that someone had been stabbed at Central Park, located at 50 East 5th Ave. The victim had a stab wound on the left side of his body.

The victim was hospitalized. Police did not reveal his age or his current condition.

An SMPD investigation revealed that the victim was known by the person who stabbed him, and the 12-year-old suspect was identified. Police said he left the park on a bicycle.

He was found on the 800 block of North Humboldt Street and arrested at 8:21 p.m. SMPD said he will be held in the Hillcrest Juvenile Hall and charged with attempted murder.

Police are investigating the stabbing and requesting surveillance footage. Anyone with information is asked to call SMPD at (650) 522-7700.