12-year-old shot in foot by thieves in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — A 12-year-old boy was shot early Friday morning in Oakland after someone in his home threw a chair at the thieves trying to steal the catalytic converter from their car, police said.

Just after 3 a.m., officers responded to gunfire in the 2500 block of Rawson Street in East Oakland.

The person who threw the chair told officers that they heard a noise outside their home.

That person and the boy went outside and saw at least two people trying to steal the catalytic converter, according to police.

The suspects fired multiple shots at the residents after the chair was thrown and the boy was struck in the foot by a bullet. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury, police said.

The suspects left the area in two vehicles, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3426.