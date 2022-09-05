RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old was shot in the leg in Richmond on Monday morning, the Richmond Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Hilltop area of Richmond. The victim was taken to a hospital by a family member and is now in stable condition.

Police did not provide information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. RPD told KRON4 it is actively investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

Two other instances of children around the same age being shot happened in the East Bay last week. In Oakland, a 13-year-old student at Madison Park Academy was shot on school grounds on Monday. A 12-year-old was also shot in a road rage incident in Pittsburg. The children were taken to the hospital in both instances but survived the shootings.