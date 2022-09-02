The scene after a child was shot in a road rage incident in Pittsburg.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A 12-year-old girl was shot in a road rage incident in Pittsburg on Friday afternoon, the Pittsburg Police Department (PPD) said on Facebook. A suspect has been taken into custody for the shooting, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue scene at 1:54 p.m. for the shooting. The girl was shot in her right lower leg, and her injuries are not life-threatening, police said. Paramedics provided medical care to the victim, and she was taken to the hospital, where she is now in stable condition.

A police investigation revealed that the girl’s mother was driving with her three children, who are 12 years old, 6 years old and 6 months old. Police believe a road rage incident happened on Buchanan Road and Harbor Street.

PPD said the male suspect drove alongside the victim’s car and fired one round, striking the girl. The mother drove to a nearby shopping center and called for help.

Police interviewed witnesses and used the city’s camera system in an attempt to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 925-646-2441.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.