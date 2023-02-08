VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested after 123 bottles of alcohol were stolen from a Vacaville store on Monday, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The value of the booze was measured at more than $12,500.

Vacaville officers were called to BevMo!, located at 1621 East Monte Vista Avenue, just after 2:00 a.m. They arrived and found that the store’s front door was smashed and a bottle of alcohol was broken on the ground.

According to VPD, officers then looked at city cameras and saw a car turn its headlights on as it entered the I-80 on-ramp. A Fairfield Police Department officer tried to stop the car, but it sped up and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended when the car became disabled at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 113. All three people in the vehicle were arrested.

Police recovered the 123 bottles of alcohol, which included two bottles of Hennessy. The car was stolen from Stockton.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The suspects were identified as Juan Coy, 30, of Stockton, Christian Krammer, 19, of Stockton and a 16-year-old. All three suspects were arrested and charged with felony burglary and possession of stolen property. Coy was also charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest.