12th dead whale washes up on Bay Area beach this year

PACIFICA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: A dead Gray Whale sits on the beach near Pacifica State Beach on May 15, 2019 in Pacifica, California. A tenth Gray Whale since March has washed up dead on shore in the San Francisco Bay Area. Necropsies performed on 8 of the ten whales have determined that 4 of the whales died of malnutrition and 4 were killed by ship strikes. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the carcass of a gray whale discovered on Pacifica State Beach on Friday was the 12th dead whale to wash up on a Bay Area beach this year.

The Marine Mammal Center says tissues from the whale confirms it was an approximately 47-foot adult male.

Because the whale was in an advanced state of decomposition, scientists decided not to perform a necropsy to determine how it died.

The center says malnutrition, entanglement and trauma from ship strikes have been the most common causes of whale deaths in the Bay Area in recent years.