(KRON) — Thirteen abandoned boats were removed from the Oakland Estuary by the Oakland Police Department this week. OPD said the boats had been abandoned for more than a month.

Officers tagged the vessels with 30-day notices and if the owners failed to contact Oakland PD with a plan to remove them, the boats would be removed by the OPD Marine Unit.

The 30-day removal notice expired on Monday, OPD said.

Video from the scene (watch in the player above) showed the boats, many graffitied and derelict-looking, hauled up onto dry land. Once on land, the boats were dismantled using heavy machinery.

OPD was assisted by the Alameda Police Department and the United States Coast Guard in removing the boats. Earlier this year, reports surfaced of waterborne “pirates” targeting boats on the estuary with burglary and theft.