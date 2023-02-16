SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thirteen people were displaced after a one-alarm fire in the Richmond District Thursday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) announced on Twitter. The fire happened around 9:50 a.m. at a three-story home at 209 14th Ave.

In addition, one cat was rescued, and two people were taken to the emergency room where they are in moderate condition. Those two individuals will “be okay,” SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

SFFD received a call about the fire around 9:50 a.m. and arrived at the scene five minutes later. Crews were able to have the fire under control roughly two hours later around 11:41 a.m.

A photo posted by SFFD (below) shows damage caused by the fire in the home’s garage. A window on the third floor was shattered.

(Photo courtesy of SFFD) (Photo courtesy of SFFD)

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.