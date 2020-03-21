Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

13 San Jose firefighters test positive for coronavirus

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: San Jose Fire Department

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A total of 13 San Jose firefighters have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The San Jose Fire Department says in addition to the 13 firefighters testing positive for COVID-19, an additional 75 are being monitored after possibly being exposed.

The fire department is asking the public to follow all orders of the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department to protect the entire community from additional exposure of the virus.

The city says it will provide updates as they become available.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News