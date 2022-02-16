13-year-old boy arrested by San Jose police for attempted homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old boy was armed with a gun when San Jose police officers arrested him in connection to an attempted homicide, according to law enforcement authorities.

The boy was identified as a prime suspect behind a shooting that unfolded at Sun Valley Market in Morgan Hill on February 11.

San Jose Police Department officers spotted the boy inside a vehicle Monday night and conducted a traffic stop on Monterey Road near Rancho Drive.

The boy ran from the car and led officers on a foot chase, police said.

“Officers chased the youth and took him into custody where they located a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband. The youth was transported to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall and booked into their custody on charges of resisting arrest, possession of a firearm, and attempted homicide,” the Morgan Hill Police Department wrote.

Police detectives determined that a verbal altercation between several people led to the Feb. 11 shooting.

“At one point during the altercation, a male suspect, described as a Hispanic male youth with curly hair, brandished a handgun and fired one time at the victims,” MHPD wrote.

The gunman missed his target and no one was injured in the shooting, according to police.