SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Violence at a middle school in San Francisco sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital, and it left parents and faculty scrambling for answers to keep students safe.

The boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after being involved in a physical altercation with another student at Everett Middle School. It happened Monday around 2:45 p.m.

“We are really very concerned about the safety of our students,” said Dheyanira Calahorrano, co-chair of the school’s Parent Teacher Student Association.

Some Everett Middle School parents said some students have been more aggressive after returning to campus in the wake of the pandemic. In addition, the co-chair of the school’s PTSA said a lack of full time teachers also plays a role in student behavior.

“ I am just taking my kid out of those classes during those times because I don’t want him to be in an environment that is risky without adults that can help,” Calahorrano said.

On Thursday, the school principal sent a letter to the Everett community addressing these issues. It reads in part:

“As we know, there has been an alarming and urgent rise in mental health concerns and behavioral incidents since the start of the pandemic not just at Everett, but across our district and our country. In addition, we are facing challenges such as staffing shortages due to a high number of unpredictable staff absences for a variety of reasons, including becoming sick with COVID-19. This exacerbates the challenges that urban public schools have faced for a long time – challenges that are rooted in societal issues that we must address together in community. This is not a story that many in the media will report but this more nuanced, complicated story provides the context for the situation in which we find ourselves. And, by collaborating with one another, we can change this reality.”

<alsion collins/Former SF board of education commissioner: “The issue is, many schools need resources. Many schools feel unsafe,” said Alison Collins, former San Francisco Board of Education commissioner

Collins said the district acting on a resolution passed during her tenure on the school board would help.

“A comprehensive assessment of support services in schools,” she said. “What are the needs that students have as far as social workers, school nurses, security staff, which keeps kids safe? Paraprofessionals. All of those resources. The school board unanimously voted on that.”