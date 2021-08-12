Teen shot to death in East San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in East San Jose Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Around 3:47 p.m., San Jose police officers responded to the 2900 block of Little Wood Lane where the shooting was reported.

When they arrived, officers located more than one person who was involved in the shooting.

Around 4 p.m., the teenage boy was transported to Regional Medical Center. The boy was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was connected to the shooting. Authorities also determined that there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim’s group and residents at the location.

SJPD Homicide detectives are conducting an extensive follow-up investigation and talking to witnesses and involved parties. They say they will share more information as it becomes available.

This is San Jose’s 24th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.