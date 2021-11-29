13-year-old carjacking suspect leads police on chase through East Bay

The city of Antioch, Calif. police department logo. (Photo courtesy of the Antioch Police Department)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 13-year-old Concord boy led police on a wild chase early Sunday morning in a stolen car that ended when the carjacking suspect lost control of the vehicle in Oakley and crashed into a decorative boulder in front of Starbucks.

Antioch police spotted a car at 2:55 a.m. that was stolen during an Oakland carjacking, driving on L Street near Sycamore Drive. Officers were notified the suspects in the carjacking had firearms.

The driver led police on a pursuit through Antioch into Oakley, where he lost control of the stolen vehicle, drove over the center median, and collided with the Starbucks bolder, located on the 2100 block of Main Street.

Officers arrested the 13-year-old running from the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Antioch police at (925) 779-6874 or text the key word ANTIOCH to 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.