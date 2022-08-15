OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old girl has been missing in the East Bay since Saturday and the Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find her.

Daisey Lancaster is considered an “at risk missing person” because of her age, police said. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on August 13 at Extended Stay in Alameda.

Lancaster was wearing a black Nike shirt, black shorts, and black slides. She was described as 4’8″ tall, weighs 115 pounds, has blonde hair, and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.

The Alameda Police Department is assisting the Oakland Police Department with search efforts.

The Oakland Police Department also searching for a second missing teenaged girl who is not connected to Lancaster’s disappearance but vanished on the same day.

Natalia Perez Rivera, 14, was last seen on Saturday around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of 48th Avenue in Oakland.

Rivera was wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs shoes. She is 5’5″ tall, weighs 155 pounds, has long black hair and has brown eyes. Anyone with information on Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to call OPD at 510-238-3641.