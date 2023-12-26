(KRON) — A 13-year-old boy who was one of two juveniles killed in a hit-and-run collision in Antioch on the Friday before Christmas has been identified. Amahjè Emenike, 13, was identified as one of the victims by members of his family.

The incident occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Friday when a black SUV heading north on G Street collided with a blue vehicle headed east on West 6th Street. The SUV then collided with a fire hydrant and the vehicle’s occupants fled the scene on foot, police said.

Two children, ages 12 and 13, who were traveling in the blue vehicle were transported to the hospital. Both succumbed to their injuries.

Speed and reckless driving were factors in the fatal crash, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Amahjè Emenike was born in January of 2010 and would’ve celebrated his 14th birthday next month. The other victim in the crash has yet to be identified, but the two victims were brothers, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities are still seeking a suspect in the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.