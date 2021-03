MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Police need your help locating a missing boy out of Milpitas.

According to police, 13-year-old Viet Dinh was last seen on Tuesday, March 16 around 2:15 p.m. He was leaving his home near the 150 block of Heath Street for a walk and did not return.

Viet was last seen wearing a grey shirt, sweatpants, and black shoes. He is described as a Vietnamese boy, 5’3″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Viet, call 911 immediately.