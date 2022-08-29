OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old student was shot at Madison Park Academy in East Oakland on Monday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed. Police confirmed the suspect has been taken into custody and the firearm used has been recovered.

Officers responded to the school, located at 400 Capistrano Drive, at about 1:30 p.m. They found the victim with a gunshot wound and took the suspect into custody.

Madison Park Academy is a public school that has a student body ranging from 6th grade to 12th. Police said the shooting happened at the school’s junior high.

Additional details of the shooting have not yet been made available.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf took to Twitter to respond to the shooting. “School should be the safest place for our kids. As a mother and a mayor, I’m relieved the young victim at Madison is in stable condition + a suspect apprehended. The increased level of gun violence in our country + our city is heartbreaking and unacceptable,” she said.

