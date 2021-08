REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen boy was hit by a car in Redwood City Saturday afternoon, CHP officials said.

The collision was reported just before 6 p.m. at 3075 William Ave.

CHP and Menlo Park fire personnel responded to the scene.

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car and suffered minor injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.