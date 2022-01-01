13 years since Oscar Grant was killed at Fruitvale BART station in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — 13 years have passed since Oscar Grant was shot and killed by a former BART police officer at Oakland’s Fruitvale station and on New Year’s Day 2009.

A vigil was held in Oakland in Grant’s honor.

A prayer for Grant was delivered by his mother Wanda Johnson.

In 2010, Johnson started the Oscar Grant foundation a nonprofit that works to bring law enforcement agencies and their communities together to prevent further violence.

Each year, the community comes together to remember her son.

It was Jan. 1, 2009 when Grant was shot and killed by a BART police officer at the Fruitvale station in Oakland.

The incident was captured on a cell phone video.

Grant seen lying face down on the station platform was unarmed.

The officer claimed to use his taser instead of his gun. He was later convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Back in August of last year, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the Department of Justice will conduct its own independent review of the former BART police officer.

Also speaking at the event, the mother of Christopher Jones. He was a 17-year-old boy who lost his life to gun violence on New Year’s Eve in Oakland in 2010.

A community ensures that Oscar Grant is not forgotten.