(KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to a series of retail thefts across the Bay Area, the Santa Clara Police Department announced Friday on social media. Approximately $139,000 worth of sunglasses were stolen.

The suspect was apprehended on June 20 at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall where he was caught stealing merchandise from Macy’s, according to police. Most of the stolen merchandise was “high-end designer” sunglasses.

Earlier that month, the same suspect stole $7,851 worth of sunglasses from the Macy’s men’s store. The aforementioned total amount was across two thefts one day apart, police said.

Police said the suspect was involved in similar thefts across Macy’s stores in counties such as Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and potentially Santa Cruz. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has filed 17 documented cases of grand theft against the suspect, which led to the $200K arrest warrant to catch the suspect.

Five cases of grand theft were in the city of Santa Clara with 17 total throughout Santa Clara County.