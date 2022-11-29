ALBANY, Calif. (KRON) — Racehorse “Cyclone Stew” died on Friday, making him the 13th such animal to pass away at Golden Gate Fields this year, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

Cyclone Stew’s death marked the 58th racehorse death in the State of California. Seventeen horses have died at Los Alamitos and 12 have died at Santa Anita.

The horse died as a result of a carpal musculoskeletal issue. Five of the 13 horses that died at Golden Gate Fields this year were classified as having a musculoskeletal problem.

Nonprofit Animal Wellness Action, which pushed to get the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) passed, was critical of horseracing after Cyclone Stew’s death.

“The continued racehorse deaths in California are absolutely ridiculous and unforgivable. No other sport in the world would tolerate the death of their athletes as American horse racing does,” executive director Marty Irby said.

HISA was struck down by a federal appeals court on Nov. 18 as it was ruled to be “facially unconstitutional.” The act was intended to bring enforcement to the sport amid scandals, but judges ruled that it gave too much power to the nonprofit Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority and not enough to the Federal Trade Commission.